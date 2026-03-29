US-Israel launch strikes on infrastructure in Iran
2026-03-29T22:51:46+00:00
Shafaq News- Tehran
On Sunday, US and Israeli airstrikes targeted industrial facilities, an airport, and a residential area in Iran, according to Iranian media.
A raid reportedly hit a petrochemical production unit in Tabriz without causing any toxic material leakage.
According to Iranian state television, strikes pounded a branch of the National Bank and a cardboard factory south of Tehran, as well as airstrikes on Mehrabad Airport in western Tehran.