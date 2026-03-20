Iraqi Kurdistan mark Nowruz with limited celebrations

Shafaq News

Cities across Iraqi Kurdistan and disputed territories between Baghdad and Erbil marked the Nowruz holiday on Friday with largely limited celebrations due to ongoing regional security tensions and recurrent attacks on US sites and oil facilities in the Region.

In Duhok province, thousands gathered in the town of Akre, traditionally considered the capital of Nowruz celebrations in the Kurdistan Region, where participants climbed surrounding mountains carrying torches to light the symbolic Nowruz flame. Despite heavy rainfall, attendees performed traditional Kurdish dances, and festivities continued.

Event organizer Omar Rashid told Shafaq News that this year’s celebration was organized voluntarily due to current tensions, noting that more than 450 took part in the torchlight procession.

Visitors from neighboring countries also joined the event. Nasser Ali, who traveled from Iran with his family, said he arrived in the Kurdistan Region ten days earlier to take part in the celebrations, describing Nowruz as a national occasion that cannot be abandoned despite security concerns.

In al-Sulaymaniyah, Shafaq News correspondent reported that regional authorities and local administrations instructed against holding official festivities due to the sensitive security situation and ongoing regional developments, especially in Iran. Activities were limited to small, individual initiatives, such as citizens lighting symbolic flames in some areas, without large public gatherings or official festivals.

In Diyala province, the district of Khanaqin marked the occasion with modest ceremonies. Participants also lit multiple Nowruz flames, including one in the central Falak Aziz Peshtewan Square and another near the iconic bridge over the Alwand River, where the Kurdish flag was raised.

In Kirkuk, Governor Rebwar Taha lit the Nowruz flame atop the historic Kirkuk Citadel in a symbolic ceremony attended by hundreds of residents. Celebrations included traditional clothing, Kurdish dances, and artistic performances, reflecting cultural heritage despite the broader constraints.

Nowruz, observed annually on March 21, marks the Kurdish New Year and symbolizes renewal and the arrival of spring.