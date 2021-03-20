U.S. ambassador to Iraq reaffirms the United States partnership with Iraq

Shafaq News / the U.S. ambassador to Iraq on Saturday congratulated the Kurdish people in the Kurdistan of Iraq on the Nowruz.

Matthew Toller said in a statement, "I offer my warmest greetings on Nowruz holidays to the people of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and to all Iraqis who celebrate it as we celebrate the first day of spring."

"The United States reaffirms its partnership with Iraq and the Iraqi people….We remain committed to helping the Iraqi people as they continue to build a secure, stable and prosperous Iraq." He added.