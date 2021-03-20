Kurds in Syria celebrates Nowruz

Shafaq News / Kurdish cities and villages in Syria celebrated today evening on Nowruz, the Kurdish New Year.

Despite the increase in Covid-19 infections in the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria, celebrations and gatherings spread in all Kurdish regions.

The Kurdish Progressive Democratic Party in Syria lit the Nowruz torch in the city of Qamishli, the largest Kurdish city in Syria

Nowruz is considered the most important festival in Kurdish culture, and is a time for entertainment such as games, dancing, family gathering, preparation of special foods and reading of poetry.

On the eve of Nowruz (21st of March) bonfires are lit. These fires symbolize the passing of the dark season, winter, and the arrival of spring, the season of light