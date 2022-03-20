Kalar resumes Nowruz festivals after a two-year halt

Shafaq News / The Kalar administration, affiliated with Garmyan, announced that Nowruz festivals and ceremonies will be resumed this year, after two years of suspending them due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The deputy Commissioner of Kalar, Shihab Haji Ahmed, that the ceremonies will last for one week, noting that the government had set a comprehensive plan to secure the event and help the residents enjoy it.

Kurdish Newroz is the first day of the solar Kurdish calendar. It coincides with the Spring Equinox, and is a festival celebrating the beginning of spring.

Over the years, Newroz has come to represent new beginnings, as well as an opportunity to support the Kurdish cause. For these reasons, Newroz is considered to be the most important festival in Kurdish culture.

To mark the festival, Kurds dress in traditional Kurdish costumes and celebrate outdoors with nature as they perform group dances and participate in the traditional Kurdish dabke dance.