Iraqi Air Force targets ISIS hideout in southern Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Air Force F-16 jets carried out airstrikes targeting a hideout believed to house ISIS members south of Kirkuk.

A security source told Shafaq News that “air raids were conducted between Daquq and Rashad sub-district in the Wadi al-Shay area near al-Fashka village, approximately 45 kilometers south of Kirkuk, resulting in casualties among the terrorist group."

Further details on the operation are expected to be released.

The Wadi al-Shay area has long been a hotspot for ISIS activity, with Iraqi security forces regularly conducting operations to neutralize threats posed by remnants of the militant group.