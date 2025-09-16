Airstrike pounds ISIS cell in northern Iraq

Shafaq News – Baghdad

F-16 fighter jets of the Iraqi Army destroyed an ISIS hideout in Kirkuk province, northern Iraq, on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the Joint Operations Command (JOC), the strike hit a location in Wadi al-Shay (al-Shay Valley), south of Kirkuk, killing the militants inside.

No further details were immediately provided.

The body noted that coordinated operations with military intelligence and other security units “continue to yield effective results” against the remnants of ISIS, which lost its territorial control in 2017 but maintains sleeper cells in the north.

Despite ongoing counterterrorism campaigns, ISIS fighters remain active in rural areas of Kirkuk, Diyala, and Saladin, carrying out sporadic attacks on civilians and security personnel.

