Iraqi forces raid Kirkuk’s Wadi al-Shay after uncovering "treasure" of ISIS intelligence

Shafaq News/ Iraqi forces stormed the depths of Wadi al-Shay, south of Kirkuk Province, after uncovering a "treasure" of information about ISIS, a local source reported on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, “Elite Iraqi special forces advanced into the depths of Wadi al-Shay, within Daquq District (50 km south of Kirkuk).” The operation reportedly followed the killing of seven ISIS militants, during which a so-called “treasure” of information about the group was uncovered.

"The operation continues with support from Iraqi aerial and drone coverage, aiming to eliminate ISIS hideouts and any terrorist activity," he explained. "The intelligence database was provided by military intelligence in coordination with other security agencies."

In December 2024, Iraqi forces conducted multiple airstrikes on ISIS hideouts in Wadi al-Shay, occasionally causing casualties. The forces also killed ISIS's security head in Daquq before he could enter a restaurant and detonate himself.

About the Valley

Wadi al-Shay, a watercourse, stretches from al-Rashad sub-district to the Hamrin Mountains, connecting to Daquq District. Most of it lies in al-Rashad, near the al-Fatha area by Riyadh sub-district, and runs along the Hamrin range, the natural boundary between Kirkuk and Saladin Provinces.

Known as the "Valley of Death," Wadi al-Shay became notorious for harboring terrorist groups like Ansar al-Sunna, Naqshbandi forces, and later al-Qaeda during the US presence in Iraq. Its rugged terrain—featuring water bodies, ravines, grasslands, reeds, and mountain chains linked to Hamrin—provides ideal hiding spots for terrorist groups. ISIS exploits these conditions to evade detection, prompting periodic strikes by Iraqi F-16 jets on their hideouts.

Wadi al-Zarqa, another key ISIS stronghold, links Daquq and Tuz Khurmatu districts and extends to the al-Adhaim area. Spanning three provinces—Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala—the rugged region’s dense vegetation and tall trees make it accessible only through aerial surveillance and strikes targeting ISIS elements.