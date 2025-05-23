Iraqi security forces thwart potential ISIS attack

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraqi security forces launched a search operation in Saladin province’s Baiji district after a citizen reported a suspicious object.

According to a source, speaking to Shafaq News, a joint team from the First Saladin Emergency Regiment, Baiji Counter-Terrorism units, and the Baiji Police Department, supported by an explosives expert, carried out the search in Al-Noor village resulted in the discovery of a 20-liter jerrycan containing ammonium nitrate, a pressure-activated ruler, and two 40mm artillery shells—components of an improvised explosive device believed to be remnants of ISIS.

Despite the group's territorial defeat in 2017, ISIS remnants continue to carry out sporadic attacks involving suicide bombings, ambushes, and guerrilla tactics, particularly in remote and rugged areas where they maintain a limited presence.

Iraq has intensified operations against the group in 2025, reportedly neutralizing over 50 militants in the first quarter alone. Several ISIS hideouts have also been destroyed during these operations, with a cache of weapons and explosives seized.