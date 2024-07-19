Iraqi warplanes target ISIS hideout in Hamrin Mountains

Shafaq News/ Iraqi warplanes carried out an airstrike on a group of ISIS fighters in the Hamrin Mountain range, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) reported on Friday.

JOC stated, "With high-level coordination between the Counter-Terrorism Service and the targeting cell of the Joint Operations Command, the brave Falcons of the Air Force executed a precise and devastating airstrike at 0500 AM today, Friday, against a terrorist hideout in the Hamrin Mountains on the border between the Kirkuk and Saladin Governorates operational commands."

Despite the loss of its caliphate and key leaders, ISIS remains a hidden threat, continuing its attacks and maintaining sleeper cells. A recent report by the Associated Press underscored that the group is still recruiting and claiming responsibility for deadly operations globally, including lethal attacks in Iran and Russia earlier this year.

In Syria and Iraq, ISIS sleeper cells continue to assault government forces and US-backed Syrian fighters, while Iraq engages in discussions with Washington regarding a potential U.S. troop withdrawal. The United Nations estimates that ISIS retains 5,000 to 7,000 fighters in Syria and Iraq.

However, Iraqi government and military officials maintain that the group is too weakened to stage a significant resurgence.