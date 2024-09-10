Iraqi top commander to UK admiral: ISIS no longer a major threat

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, Lieutenant General Qais al-Mohammadawi, on Tuesday said that the Islamic State (ISIS) no longer presents a substantial threat to the country.

While acknowledging lingering challenges, Al-Mohammadawi emphasized the need for ongoing joint exercises with the international coalition to exchange expertise.

During a meeting with the UK's Chief Adviser to the Ministry of Defence in the Middle East, Rear Admiral Edward Ahlgren, al-Mohammadawi highlighted the significant enhancement of Iraqi security forces' capabilities. "Through training and experience gained in battles against ISIS terrorist gangs, our security forces have become proactive in pursuing the remaining ISIS elements," he stated.

However, al-Mohammadawi cautioned that "there remains a minor challenge posed by some defeated terrorist elements, who are being pursued by our security forces." He stressed the importance of "conducting joint exercises in various fields to exchange expertise."

Ahlgren commended Iraq's experience and expressed the UK's desire to strengthen bilateral relations in the areas of training and capacity building.