Coordination Framework holds talks without naming PM candidate

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Coordination Framework (CF) on Monday stressed the need to complete the formation of a new government without referring to the potential nominee for prime minister, State of Law Coalition (SLC) leader Nouri Al-Maliki, the CF to a statement.

The Framework said its leaders “reaffirmed their commitment to preserving the unity and cohesion of the CF,” describing it as a continuation of the trust repeatedly granted by voters in the elections.

Earlier today, a source stated that Coordination Framework leaders were set to meet to decide on the nomination of Al-Maliki, following the US threat that selecting him would lead Washington to reassess its relationship with Iraq.