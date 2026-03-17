Attack targets US Embassy in Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A drone attack targeted the perimeter of the US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone, a security source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The source noted that air defense systems failed to neutralize the drone.

Baghdad had witnessed multiple attacks on Tuesday targeting the area around Baghdad International Airport and the US Embassy using rockets and drones.

Following those incidents, Commander-in-Chief Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani ordered security forces to pursue those responsible, while the military spokesperson described the attacks as terrorist acts threatening the country’s security and stability.