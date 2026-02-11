Dollar slips in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Wednesday’s trading slightly lower in Iraq, slipping by 100 dinars in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 150,100 dinars per 100 dollars, down from Tuesday’s 150,200 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 150,500 dinars and bought it at 149,500 dinars.

In Erbil, selling prices stood at 149,850 dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 149,750 dinars.