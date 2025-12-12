Trump announces Thailand-Cambodia truce

Shafaq News – Washington

US President Donald Trump on Friday confirmed that Thailand and Cambodia have reached a ceasefire, ending recent cross-border strikes.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that a “fruitful call” with the two countries’ prime ministers, addressed the “regrettable” flare-up in their long-standing border dispute.

The conflict, which remained relatively calm in recent weeks, reignited on Monday when the Thai military launched airstrikes along its border with Cambodia, amid mutual accusations of breaching a US-brokered ceasefire.

Clashes broke out in two areas of the disputed Ubon Ratchathani province, leaving one Thai soldier dead and eight others wounded.

The border first erupted in violence in July, when fighting killed dozens before a US-mediated ceasefire took hold. The agreement followed a warning from Trump that continued clashes could disrupt trade talks.

In October, Trump attended an ASEAN summit in Malaysia, overseeing a joint peace declaration he called a “historic day” for Southeast Asia. Two weeks later, Thailand suspended the agreement after two soldiers were injured by a landmine near the Cambodian border.

Cambodia, which nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his mediation role, continues to reaffirm its commitment to the ceasefire.