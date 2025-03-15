Trump offers Ukraine peace plan, Putin demands surrender

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump characterized his discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin as "good and productive," expressing cautious optimism about a potential resolution to the war in Ukraine.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump emphasized a "great opportunity to end the conflict" and called on the Russian leader to "show mercy" to Ukrainian soldiers trapped in the Kursk region. However, strict conditions were set, with the Kremlin insisting that any guarantees for the safety of Ukrainian forces would require Kyiv to order their surrender.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that a message outlining ceasefire proposals was sent to Trump through US envoy Steve Whitcoff. These conditions were described as "extremely difficult" and were swiftly rejected by Ukraine.

Last week, under US pressure, Ukraine agreed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, contingent on Russia’s compliance. Moscow has yet to provide a clear response, leaving uncertainty about the next steps in the conflict.

In parallel, the European Union is intensifying sanctions on Russia, now targeting around 2,400 individuals and entities in an effort to increase pressure on Moscow.

Amid rising tensions, concerns over security are growing as Trump continues pushing for a reduction in US involvement in European defense. In response, EU officials are looking into closer security cooperation with Turkiye. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has positioned Turkiye as the only country capable of helping the EU navigate the current crisis, underscoring Ankara’s pivotal role in regional stability.

Meanwhile, Russia is exerting more pressure on Europe, deploying "Orishenk" missiles in Belarus. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed that the missiles will soon enter service with the Belarusian military, further heightening security concerns across the continent.