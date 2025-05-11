Breakthrough? Hamas announces release of US-Israeli soldier

Shafaq News/ Hamas will release Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander, the group announced on Sunday, following direct negotiations with US officials in Doha.

In a statement, the head of Hamas’ negotiating team confirmed the move as a gesture tied to efforts to “open crossings, facilitate relief aid, and establish a ceasefire.” He also expressed openness to engaging in “intensive negotiations” aimed at ending hostilities and arranging a comprehensive prisoner exchange.

A senior Hamas figure earlier told AFP that talks with the United States have been underway for several days, describing the situation as fluid. “The coming hours are critical,” the official noted, adding that “some progress has been made.”

Meanwhile, Axios reported that US envoy Steve Witkoff has been leading indirect negotiations through Qatari and Egyptian mediators, while also coordinating with Israeli officials. Talks have reportedly focused on securing Alexander’s release and recovering the remains of four other US nationals believed to be held by Hamas.

US media outlets previously revealed that the Trump administration initiated backchannel contacts with Hamas in January, a move that reportedly unsettled Israeli officials. According to Axios, Tel Aviv had initially cautioned Washington against engaging Hamas without clear preconditions—only to learn that dialogue was already underway.

The announcement comes amid the backdrop of an intensifying humanitarian crisis in Gaza. For the past nine weeks, Israel has maintained a total blockade on humanitarian corridors while escalating military operations to pressure Hamas over the fate of remaining hostages.

Since the war began in October 2023, over 61,709 Palestinians have been killed and more than 111,588 injured.