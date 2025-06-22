IAEA calls emergency meeting after US strikes Iran’s nuclear sites

Shafaq News/ The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) scheduled an emergency Board of Governors meeting to address the US airstrikes on Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced the session would be held Monday, without disclosing the agenda.

In light of the urgent situation in Iran, I am convening an emergency meeting of the @IAEAorg Board of Governors for tomorrow. — Rafael Mariano Grossi (@rafaelmgrossi) June 22, 2025

In Tehran, Atomic Energy Organization chief Mohammad Eslami urged Grossi to publicly condemn the strikes, accusing the agency of remaining silent in the face of a clear violation of Iranian sovereignty. He insisted Iran would continue defending its rights.

Satellite imagery published by The Washington Post revealed heightened activity at the Fordow facility ahead of the attack. On June 19, sixteen trucks were recorded entering the site, several positioned near underground access points.

In the aftermath, CBS News reported that US officials contacted Tehran to de-escalate tensions, framing the strike as a limited action not aimed at regime change, with the Trump administration reportedly ruling out additional military operations.