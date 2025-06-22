Iran’s True Promise 3: 20th wave against Israel begins

Shafaq News/ Iran launched the twentieth wave of its True Promise 3 operation early Sunday, with a fresh round of long-range missile strikes.

Iranian sources said the attack combined solid- and liquid-fuel rockets equipped with high-explosive warheads and employed new tactics to bypass Israeli air defenses.

The strike targeted sensitive and strategic sites, including Ben Gurion Airport, Israel’s biological research center, and a number of command, control, and support facilities across central Israel.

Israeli media confirmed at least 16 people were injured in the assault, including two in critical condition. Emergency teams rushed to the city of Ness Ziona, south of Tel Aviv, where nearly 20 people were reportedly trapped under debris after a direct missile impact.

Israel’s Army Radio reported that Iran fired two distinct waves of missiles Sunday morning—the first with 22 rockets and the second with five—Sirens were heard across much of Israel's central and northern regions, following earlier strikes that also hit Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Haifa’s Carmel district, and surrounding areas.

In response, the Israeli army announced it has begun a counteroffensive, with the air force launching a new wave of strikes on military targets in western Iran.

The renewed exchange comes hours after US President Donald Trump confirmed that American forces had carried out coordinated airstrikes on Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump’s actions, calling them a demonstration of “strength” that could “change history.”