Araghchi: US crossed a red line with attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday blamed the United States for the aftermath of its airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, denouncing the assault as a clear violation of international law.

Speaking in Istanbul, Araghchi accused Washington of launching an unprovoked attack on the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan sites while Tehran remained engaged in diplomatic efforts, charging President Donald Trump with bowing to Israeli pressure and sabotaging negotiations.

“By targeting internationally monitored nuclear sites, the United States has crossed a red line,” Araghchi warned. “Iran will respond decisively to US aggression and Israeli provocation.”

He urged the UN Security Council to convene an emergency session to hold Washington accountable for breaching the UN Charter. “Diplomacy must stay alive,” he stressed, “but after this strike, Iran will exercise its full right to self-defense.”

Regarding the Strait of Hormuz closure, Araghchi stated that "multiple options are on the table."

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) vowed, in a statement, to target US military positions across the region, condemning the strikes as a “war crime” carried out in coordination with Israel and pledging to escalate the True Promise 3 campaign, which has already launched 20 waves of missiles and drones into Israel.

“This aggression only strengthens our resolve to advance peaceful nuclear science,” the IRGC declared, cautioning that Iran now holds “the legitimate right to retaliate using means beyond the imagination of the aggressor alliance,” while promising that any future attacks would provoke responses severe enough to leave perpetrators “regretting their actions.”

The fallout comes after US strikes hit Iran’s major nuclear facilities on Sunday—an operation confirmed by President Trump. The Israeli military spokesperson Effie Defrin confirmed close coordination with the US in the recent assault, revealing that Iran had fired 20 missiles earlier in the day—most of which were allegedly intercepted. Israel responded by striking several launch sites.