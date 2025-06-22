IAEA: No radiation leak after US strike on Iran’s Fordow nuclear site
Shafaq News/ The International Atomic
Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed on Sunday that there has been no detectable
increase in off-site radiation levels following US airstrikes on three Iranian
nuclear facilities.
“Following attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran—including Fordow—the IAEA can confirm that no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of this time,” IAEA posted on X.
Following attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran - including Fordow - the IAEA can confirm that no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of this time.IAEA will provide further assessments on situation in Iran as more information becomes available.— IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) June 22, 2025
The agency noted it would continue to
monitor the situation and provide further assessments as more information
becomes available.
The reassurance comes after the United
States targeted Iran’s nuclear infrastructure including Fordow, Natanz, and
Isfahan—facilities known to house advanced uranium enrichment equipment.
Iranian state television reported that the
nuclear sites had been evacuated and critical materials moved in advance of the
strikes, minimizing damage. Mehdi Mohammadi, an advisor to Parliament Speaker
Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, said Tehran had anticipated an attack on Fordow for
several nights.
“The site had been evacuated long ago and
did not suffer irreversible damage,” Mohammadi stated, adding, “Two facts are
certain: first, knowledge cannot be bombed. Second, this time the gambler will
lose.”