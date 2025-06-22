IAEA: No radiation leak after US strike on Iran’s Fordow nuclear site

Shafaq News/ The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed on Sunday that there has been no detectable increase in off-site radiation levels following US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities.

“Following attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran—including Fordow—the IAEA can confirm that no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of this time,” IAEA posted on X.

The agency noted it would continue to monitor the situation and provide further assessments as more information becomes available.

The reassurance comes after the United States targeted Iran’s nuclear infrastructure including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—facilities known to house advanced uranium enrichment equipment.

Iranian state television reported that the nuclear sites had been evacuated and critical materials moved in advance of the strikes, minimizing damage. Mehdi Mohammadi, an advisor to Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, said Tehran had anticipated an attack on Fordow for several nights.

“The site had been evacuated long ago and did not suffer irreversible damage,” Mohammadi stated, adding, “Two facts are certain: first, knowledge cannot be bombed. Second, this time the gambler will lose.”