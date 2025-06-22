US: Iran nuclear infrastructure disabled

Shafaq News/ The US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites were executed under tight secrecy, American military leaders disclosed on Sunday.

General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, revealed that the 18-hour operation involved seven B-2 stealth bombers, 14 bunker-buster bombs, and a barrage of Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from a submarine. The assault on Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan unfolded within a 25-minute window—from 18:40 to 19:05 Eastern Time.

“Very few people in Washington knew the timing or nature of this plan,” Caine told reporters, noting that Iran’s surface-to-air defenses did not detect the aircraft and no shots were fired as the strike group exited.

He called the operation a major hit to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, with preliminary reports indicating widespread damage. Final assessments are still underway.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the objective was to disable Iran’s nuclear infrastructure while avoiding civilian or conventional military casualties, pointing out that the mission marked the first combat use of the Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), a deep-strike weapon designed to destroy fortified underground facilities.

Calling the operation “bold and brilliant,” Hegseth stressed it was not the beginning of an open-ended war. He credited President Donald Trump with delivering a “clear and forceful” directive: dismantle Iran’s nuclear program.

Many presidents “dreamed of delivering the final blow to Iran's nuclear programme, but none could until Trump,” Hegseth asserted.