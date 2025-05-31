Classified IAEA report: Iran’s uranium stockpile surges toward weapons grade

Shafaq News/ Iran has sharply increased its stockpile of enriched uranium, nearing weapons-grade levels, according to a confidential International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report obtained by Western media.

As of May 17, Tehran held 408.6 kilograms of 60%-enriched uranium—an increase of 133.8 kilograms since February. That rate more than doubles the previous quarter’s growth and brings Iran closer to the 90% enrichment threshold required for nuclear weapons.

The IAEA flagged the development as a “major proliferation risk,” noting Iran remains the only non-nuclear-armed state enriching uranium to this level. Inspectors also criticized Tehran for obstructing probes into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites—Lavisan-Shian, Varamin, and Turquzabad—suspected of housing a covert weapons program that ran into the early 2000s.

The report accused Iran of blocking access and possibly sanitizing those sites to conceal past nuclear work. These findings come ahead of the IAEA Board of Governors meeting on June 9, where Western nations are expected to push for formal censure—potentially the first since 2005.

Diplomats warned that such action could deepen tensions and derail indirect US-Iran talks aimed at containing the nuclear program. The US, UK, France, and Germany have repeatedly urged Iran to restore full transparency, grant inspectors access, and explain the origin of the undeclared uranium.

While both the IAEA and US intelligence assess that Iran suspended its weapons program in 2003, the report has reignited concerns that some elements may have resumed in secret.

Iran continues to insist its nuclear activities are peaceful. However, it has reportedly accelerated enrichment and barred key IAEA personnel in response to growing scrutiny. The agency now estimates Tehran has enough 60% enriched uranium to produce up to six nuclear warheads if fully refined.