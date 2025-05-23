US eases sanctions on Syria across key sectors

Shafaq News/ US Secretary of State Marco Rubio vowed that easing sanctions on Syria is “critically important” for the country’s path forward.

He confirmed that the United States has issued a sanctions exemption under the Caesar Act to encourage investment and increase capital flow into Syria, adding that the waiver will ease access to basic services and contribute to reconstruction efforts, affirming support for the Syrian people's pursuit of “a brighter future.”

The exemption, valid for 180 days, was confirmed by a senior US State Department official, as reported by Reuters.

According to the US TreasuryDepartment, the waiver allows Washington’s partners and allies to conduct transactions with Syria, including new investments, financial services, and trade involving Syrian oil or petroleum products, as well as dealings with the new Syrian government.

The Treasury described the measure as part of a broader effort to roll back sanctions and revitalize Syria’s economy across all sectors, aiming to support infrastructure rehabilitation.

However, the license specifically prohibits any transactions that would benefit Russia, Iran, or North Korea.

Earlier, on May 15, US Treasury Secretary Scott Besant announced the initial steps toward easing economic sanctions on Syria, stating that the move aims “to stabilize the situation and support Syria’s path toward peace.”