Israeli airstrikes pound Gaza: Dozens killed

Shafaq News/ Dozens of Palestinians were killed on Monday as Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple areas across the Gaza Strip, amid an exchange of attacks between Israeli forces and Palestinian factions.

According to Arab media outlets, the strikes targeted the upper floor of Al-Ayesha School, which was sheltering displaced families in Deir al-Balah, and the dialysis center at the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza. Civil defense teams reported five people killed in an airstrike on the al-Samouni family home in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, with others believed to be trapped under the rubble.

In Jabalia, the death toll from an earlier Israeli strike on the al-Barsh family home rose to 16, while additional casualties were reportedly confirmed following strikes on Umm Zuhair in southern Deir al-Balah and Gaza Old Street in northern Jabalia.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) revealed that its teams had responded to mass casualties at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, where patients described being shot at from multiple directions while attempting to collect food.

Yesterday, our teams at Nasser hospital in Gaza received people who were wounded while waiting near a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation food distribution site, showing once again that "this new system of aid delivery is dehumanising, dangerous and severely ineffective."… — MSF International (@MSF) June 2, 2025

Gaza’s Health Ministry stated that the total number of casualties from Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023, has reached 54,470 deaths and 124,693 injuries. Since March 18 alone, at least 4,201 people have been killed and 12,652 wounded. The ministry noted that many victims remain unaccounted for in inaccessible areas.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Military Spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced in a post on X that Israel had carried out a precision airstrike in Deir al-Balah targeting what it described as a Hamas command and control compound used to plan and coordinate attacks.

Palestinian armed factions, in turn, reported new operations against Israeli forces. Saraya al-Quds claimed responsibility for detonating a powerful explosive under an Israeli Humvee east of Gaza City and published footage of artillery attacks and a vehicle explosion in Khan Younis. The Al-Qassam Brigades said it targeted an Israeli tank using a Shuaz explosive and a Yasin-105 shell in the Qizan al-Najjar area of southern Gaza.