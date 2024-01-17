Iran's FM Asserts Tehran's Right to Self-Defense

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian commented on the recent Iranian missile strikes targeting Erbil.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Abdollahian emphasized that Iraq and Pakistan are integral to Iran's security but warned of a response to any perceived threat from these countries.

The Iranian minister asserted that Tehran had shared information with Baghdad about alleged Mossad activities in Kurdistan, a claim consistently denied by the governments of both Baghdad and Erbil.

Amir-Abdollahian pointed out the security agreement with Iraq granted Iran the right to protect itself.

On Tuesday evening, Iranian media said Iran destroyed two facilities of the Baloch opposition group Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) in Pakistan via a missile and drone bombardment.

The attacks occurred a day after ballistic missiles targeted Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, where Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles at what it said was a spy base for Israel's intelligence agency Mossad in northern Iraq.

According to the Kurdish authorities, at least four civilians were killed, and six others were injured in the attack.

Concerning the war in Gaza, the Iranian top official stressed that the attacks against Israel and its interests by the "Axis of Resistance (Pro-Iranian groups in the region such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, and Yemen’s Houthis)" will stop if Israel ends its aggression against Palestinians in the Strip, warning that the conflict could heighten tensions across the Middle East.