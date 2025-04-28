Iran's port explosion: Over 45 dead

Shafaq News/ The death toll from Shahid Rajaee Port explosion in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, has risen to 46, an Iranian official announced on Monday.

The Director General of Hormozgan’s Crisis Management Department, Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, noted that 1,072 injured people have been discharged from hospitals, while 138 others remain hospitalized. Nine critically injured patients were transferred to medical facilities outside Hormozgan Province for specialized treatment, according to IRNA.

Iranian officials have launched an investigation into the cause of Saturday’s explosion, but no specific details have yet been released.

The Spokesperson for the Iranian Red Crescent, Mojtaba Khaledi, urged the public to avoid traveling to Hormozgan Province and Bandar Abbas, adding that Red Crescent support teams had begun search operations for missing persons and were updating the families of victims and the injured with the latest developments.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Mehr News Agency reported that firefighting teams had managed to control more than 80% of the fires sparked by the explosion. The blast also caused a tremor felt by residents in nearby areas, with the sound of the explosion reaching up to 20 kilometers from the site.

The blast caused significant damage to one of the 23 piers at Shahid Rajaee Port, which spans 2,400 hectares and has an annual cargo capacity of 70 million tons, prompting several countries to express solidarity with Iran and offer assistance.