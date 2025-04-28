Iran's port explosion: Over 60 dead

Shafaq News/ The death toll from the Shahid Rajaee Port explosion in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, has risen to 65, an Iranian official announced on Monday.

The governor of Hormozgan province, Mohammad Ashouri, reported that search operations remain underway to locate victims trapped under the debris. Clearing the damaged containers could take up to two weeks due to the extent of the destruction caused by the blast, he added.

Earlier on Monday, Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni confirmed that several officials linked to the incident had been identified and arrested, following findings of "negligence in handling the situation." He indicated that Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had ordered an investigation into the explosion.

Momeni estimated that around 1,000 people sustained injuries, with most discharged after receiving treatment. Only 120 injured individuals remain in hospitals.

Regarding the fire, Momeni stated that it is now under control but warned that smoke emissions from hazardous chemicals could persist over the coming days.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been definitively determined, although the port’s customs office indicated it likely started with a fire in a warehouse storing hazardous chemicals.

The blast, which struck on Saturday near the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, caused extensive damage to one of Shahid Rajaee Port’s 23 piers. Several countries have expressed solidarity with Iran and offered their assistance.