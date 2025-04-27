Khamenei: Iran port explosion must be fully investigated

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for a full investigation into the deadly explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas.

In a statement, Khamenei expressed “deep sorrow” over the incident, urging security and judicial authorities to determine whether negligence, mismanagement, or deliberate action contributed to the “disaster.”

“Incidents like this must be addressed with the utmost seriousness to prevent their recurrence,” he stressed, calling for full accountability under the law.

Preliminary Iranian investigations point to chemical materials, specifically sodium perchlorate—used in rocket fuel—stored in shipping containers as the cause of the blast. The explosion caused extensive destruction across the port, damaging infrastructure, collapsing nearby buildings, and forcing the closure of schools and government offices.

The official death toll has risen to 40, with 1,241 people injured, according to Hormozgan Governor Mohammad Ashouri.

Located along the Persian Gulf near the Strait of Hormuz, Shahid Rajaee Port handles nearly 80% of Iran’s container traffic.