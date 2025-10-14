Britain records 429 cyber incidents

Shafaq News – London

The United Kingdom has experienced a notable surge in cyberattacks over the past year, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) reported on Tuesday, highlighting the growing vulnerability of the country’s digital infrastructure.

The report showed that the NCSC handled 429 incidents, nearly half of which were classified as nationally significant. Among these, 18 were deemed “highly severe” due to their direct impact on government operations, essential services, infrastructure, the population, and the economy.

Officials warned that digital systems could fail at any moment, urging organizations to activate emergency plans without delay. They also emphasized that increasing reliance on technology is amplifying both the scale and consequences of cyber threats.

Anne Keast-Butler, director of Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), underscored the importance of proactive risk management and top-level leadership in cybersecurity, stating "Do not be an easy target, make risk management part of your governance and lead the response from the top."

The report further identified China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea as the primary sources of external threats, often using ransomware campaigns to extort money.

To continue reading, click here.