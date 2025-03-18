Kurdistan’s Electricity Minister: Runaki power project will cut costs

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Minister of Electricity, Kamal Mohammad Salih Khalil, said on Tuesday that the cost of the Runaki project, which aims to provide 24-hour electricity, will be lower than what residents currently pay for national grid power and private generators.

“The project has been a long-awaited dream for citizens in Kurdistan, and now it is on its way to becoming a reality,” Khalil said in a statement. He emphasized that 90% of citizens will not pay extra for electricity. “Costs will be lower than what they currently pay to generator owners.”

The minister added that the initiative would ensure “stable electricity without noise or environmental pollution,” urging public support for the project as it is “in everyone’s best interest.”

The Runaki project has sparked controversy, particularly in Al-Sulaymaniyah, where a coalition of civil society organizations has raised concerns over the proposed pricing, warning that it could place a financial burden on citizens.