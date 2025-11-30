Kurdistan grid recovers after Khor Mor shutdown ends

Shafaq News – Erbil

Electricity across the Kurdistan Region returned to normal on Sunday after gas supplies from the Khor Mor field were restored, allowing the Runaki 24-hour network and other grids to resume full service.

The Ministry of Electricity said generation stabilized after gas pumping restarted at 2 a.m., bringing power stations back online following last week’s outage.

The disruption began after Wednesday night’s drone attack on the Khor Mor field in eastern Al-Sulaymaniyah province, which halted fuel deliveries to power plants and triggered widespread blackouts. The ministry confirmed that the grid has now fully recovered.

Runaki, launched in October 2024, is the Kurdistan Regional Government’s initiative to provide uninterrupted electricity to homes and businesses. It focuses on modernizing infrastructure, expanding distribution networks, introducing smart metering, and reducing dependence on private diesel generators.

