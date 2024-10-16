Iraq’s Electricity Minister presents 2025 plan to Oil and Gas Committee

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Electricity Minister Ziad Ali Fadhel announced on Wednesday that he has submitted the ministry’s plan for 2025 to the Oil and Gas Committee of the Iraqi Parliament.

In an interview with Shafaq News, Fadhel stated, “Today, we were hosted by the parliamentary Oil and Gas Committee to discuss the operation of production units and the provision of necessary fuel for their functioning, along with alternative plans in case of a shortage in imported gas.”

The minister stressed the importance of the ministry’s vision for continued electricity production, revealing, “We have a five-year future vision focused on relying on locally produced gas, and we also aim to enhance production capacity through renewable energy sources.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Oil and Gas Committee hosted Minister Fadhel and senior officials from the ministry, including the Director of Petroleum Products Distribution from the Ministry of Oil, to discuss fuel supply for the electricity sector.

During the session, the minister highlighted that power stations operate using various types of fuel, with some facilities, such as Al-Bismayah, Al-Sadr, and Al-Mansouriya, relying on imported Iranian gas and kerosene.

Fadhel confirmed that it is currently impossible to operate these stations solely on national gas.

Electricity Struggle In Iraq

Despite having major oil and gas reserves, Iraq has been suffering from a severe electricity crisis for years, and relying mostly on Iran to provide power.

Recently, to address this, the country has been working on several projects with neighboring countries including linking its power grid with those of Jordan and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.