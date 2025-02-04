Iraq shortlists eight firms for solar energy projects

Shafaq News/ Iraq has prequalified eight companies for solar energy projects under the first phase of a Central Bank-backed initiative, Electricity Minister Ziyad Ali Fadel said on Tuesday, as the country steps up efforts to expand its renewable energy sector.

“The current government is making history as the first to translate solar energy projects into tangible reality,” Fadel said in a statement, praising the Central Bank of Iraq for supporting the initiative through interest-free loans to citizens.

The initiative will enable homeowners to install solar power systems under the “Renewable Energy” program, providing what Fadel described as a “sustainable solution” to Iraq’s chronic electricity shortages.

Iraq has been pushing to diversify its energy sources, particularly as pollution from oil production rises and the country remains heavily dependent on Iranian gas imports for electricity.

In October 2024, the Electricity Ministry launched an electronic platform to accredit specialized solar energy companies. The government aims to generate 20% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, with solar playing a key role.

On Monday, the Basra Investment Commission signed an agreement with French energy company TotalEnergies to construct a 1,000-megawatt solar power station, marking one of Iraq’s largest renewable energy projects. Additionally, two solar plants with a combined capacity of 500 megawatts are set to be established in Kirkuk Province as part of the broader push toward clean energy.

Speaking at the Iraq Energy Conference in January, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani highlighted the country’s growing focus on solar power. “We have launched solar energy projects with a total capacity of 4,875 megawatts upon completion,” he said, noting the government’s commitment to supporting home solar systems through the Central Bank’s 1-trillion-dollar loan initiative.

