Duhok’s power grid: 72-hour blackout test

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Kurdish Ministry of Electricity began a 72-hour stress test to evaluate the stability of the power grid in central Duhok.

According to the ministry’s statement, electricity will be provided continuously throughout the test to monitor transmission and distribution network performance, with similar trials planned for other districts in future phases.

“The test is intended to identify technical issues and prepare for system upgrades,” the ministry clarified.

The initiative follows the recent launch of the Runaki project in Duhok, which aims to provide uninterrupted electricity to households and reduce reliance on private generators. Duhok Governor Ali Tatar previously said the project had already been rolled out in areas such as Al-Amediya and Duhok’s market district, describing the system as more cost-effective and environmentally friendly than local generator use.