Najaf's power priority: Major expansion launched

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity announced the launch of a major expansion at the Najaf (400) substation, increasing its capacity to 1,250 MVA to support growing electricity demands in the country’s holy cities.

According to a statement from the ministry’s media office, Electricity Minister Ziad Ali Fadhel inaugurated the project, marking a step forward in efforts to enhance the power grid in high-demand areas. The expansion includes the addition of a fifth transformer with a capacity of 250 MVA to strengthen the station’s performance.

Fadhel emphasized that “Najaf remains a strategic priority,” highlighting two key energy projects launched last year: a 132 MW combined-cycle unit at the Najaf gas power plant and an expansion at the Al-Haidariya power station, adding a 363 MW combined-cycle unit. The ministry has also proposed a 1,400 MW thermal power plant in Najaf, part of a 15,000 MW national thermal energy expansion plan.

“With growing electricity demand, the ministry has devised a comprehensive strategy to improve power generation, transmission, and distribution,” Fadhel noted. “These measures aim to prevent bottlenecks and ensure stable electricity supply, especially during peak summer months and major religious pilgrimages, when millions of visitors travel to the holy cities.”

The Minister reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to modernizing Iraq’s energy infrastructure.

During the inauguration, Najaf Governor Yousef Kanawi and members of the Najaf Provincial Council were in attendance.

Notably, Iraq's southern provinces have long depended on Iranian gas imports to meet electricity demands, making them vulnerable to supply disruptions, such as Iran’s temporary halt in late 2024, which caused a loss of 5,500 megawatts of electricity.

To reduce reliance on Iran, Iraq has been expanding domestic energy production, signing agreements in August 2024 for 13 new oil and gas exploration blocks to boost output by 850 million cubic feet of gas daily.

Additionally, Iraq is seeking foreign investment, offering 10 gas exploration blocks to US companies to enhance self-sufficiency.