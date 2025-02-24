Iraq power grid: Modernization push

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Electricity Minister Ziad Ali Fadhil met on Monday with representatives from the Croatian company Končar to discuss efforts to modernize the country’s aging power grid.

According to the ministry’s statement, the talks focused on Končar’s capabilities in manufacturing and supplying power transformers and distribution substations, as well as its expertise in power transmission lines and electrical insulators. Discussions also explored potential collaboration in upgrading Iraq’s electricity infrastructure.

“The ministry is keen to benefit from advanced global expertise in electrical equipment manufacturing,” the statement read. The Minster underscored as well “the importance of developing the power transmission and distribution network to meet citizens’ needs and support urban growth.”

The Croatian side highlighted Končar’s global experience and technical capabilities in transformer and electrical equipment production, expressing readiness to contribute to Iraq’s energy sector development.

Notably, Iraq has long suffered from chronic electricity shortages, particularly during the scorching summer months when temperatures soar to 50°C. Decades of wars, sanctions, and mismanagement have severely damaged the national power grid, leading to frequent blackouts.

The country remains heavily reliant on Iran for electricity supply.

Separately, Fadhil met on Tuesday with officials from the GCC Interconnection Authority to accelerate the completion of a regional power connection project. The initiative, which links Iraq with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, is expected to add 500 megawatts to Basra.