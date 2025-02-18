Iraq, GCC fast-track power grid connection project

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Electricity Minister Ziad Ali Fadhil met with officials from the GCC Interconnection Authority, on Tuesday, to accelerate the completion of a power connection project linking Iraq with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

According to the ministry’s statement, Fadhil hosted a GCC delegation led by the Interconnection Authority’s CEO, Ahmed Ali Al-Ebrahim, to review progress on the project, which aims to supply Iraq with electricity through two transmission lines from Kuwait’s Al-Wafra station to Al-Faw station in Basra. “The transmission line would extend 77 kilometers from the Safwan border crossing to Al-Faw.”

“Tower installations have been completed along the 22-kilometer section from Safwan to the Shatt al-Basra crossing, while survey work and clearance of war remnants have been finalized across 50 kilometers of the remaining stretch,” the statement read.

The ministry is coordinating with the defense ministry to clear the last four kilometers before civil works begin.

“Minister Fadhil emphasized the need for round-the-clock construction in three shifts to expedite the project, in line with directives from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani,” the statement noted, adding that “biweekly progress reports will be compiled to monitor advancements.”

Notably, Iraq has long faced chronic electricity shortages, especially during the scorching summer months when temperatures reach 50°C. Decades of wars, sanctions, and mismanagement have severely damaged the national power grid, leading to widespread blackouts.

For now, Iraq heavily depends on Iran for power supply.

The Gulf interconnection is expected to add 500 megawatts to Basra, while a separate deal with Saudi Arabia is set to initially supply 1,000 megawatts.