Iraq to complete Gulf power grid in 2025

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Gulf Power Grid Connection Project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, enabling the country to access the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) energy trading platform, revealed Abdul Hamza Hadi, advisor to the Ministry of Electricity, on Wednesday.

Hadi told Shafaq News that the GCC operates a regional power grid under the Gulf Interconnection Authority, linking Oman to Kuwait. “Iraq will be integrated into this network through a transmission line connecting Kuwait’s Al-Wafra station to the Al-Faw station in Basra,” he stated.

Hadi clarified that the interconnection will initially provide 500-600 megawatts of electricity, particularly during peak summer months, to stabilize power supply in Basra before expanding to central and southern provinces.

A key advantage of the project, he explained, is Iraq’s participation in the GCC’s electronic energy trading platform, which will allow the country to purchase electricity based on market availability and pricing.

“Iraq has the right to join the platform and procure electricity for six months or longer, depending on market conditions,” the advisor noted. “With fluctuating prices between summer and winter, Iraq can adopt cost-effective energy purchasing strategies.”

Last Friday, the Ministry of Electricity announced that 75% of the Gulf interconnection project had been completed. A delegation, led by the Ministry’s advisor, met in Basra with GCC Interconnection Authority Deputy CEO Mohammed Al-Sheikh and representatives from Gulf energy ministries to review progress.

Earlier discussions held in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, reviewed the project’s details. The project includes the construction of two 400-kilovolt (KV) high-voltage lines linking Kuwait’s Al-Wafra station to Iraq’s Al-Faw secondary station, as well as the installation of two transformers at Al-Faw.

Notably, Iraq has long faced chronic electricity shortages, especially during the scorching summer months when temperatures reach 50°C. Decades of wars, sanctions, and mismanagement have severely damaged the national power grid, leading to widespread blackouts.

To address this crisis, Baghdad is prioritizing regional electricity interconnection projects. The Gulf interconnection is expected to add 500 megawatts to Basra, while a separate deal with Saudi Arabia is set to initially supply 1,000 megawatts.