Electricity production in Iraq hits a record rate, Ministry says

Shafaq News/ Electric power production in Iraq expanded to an unprecedented record rate of 21,145 megawatts, the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity said on Thursday.

In a press release issued earlier today, the Ministry said that "it will not stop at the threshold of the current phase. The future will witness the execution of the Ministry's message and vision for the development of power industry in Iraq via both the expansion of power lines and rehabilitation of the national grid."

"The Ministry will push forward renewable energy projects, electric connectivity, introducing combined power cycle plants."

"The Ministry is adamant about completing its march by the efforts of its multi-disciplinary staff to raise the production rates, protect it from terrorism, and dedicate all its efforts to achieve prosperity."