Iraqi MoE clarifies reasons for the recent decline in energy supply

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-14T11:05:36+0000

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity revealed the main reason for the decline in the energy supply during the past few days. The ministry's spokesman, Ahmed Al-Abadi, told Shafaq News Agency, "The quantities of gas arriving from Iran to the Iraqi electric stations are 20 million cubic feet only, which affected the energy production." Al-Abadi indicated that the agreement signed with Iran provides for the supply of 70 million cubic feet in summer, and 50 million in winter, but what reaches Iraq now is 20 million cubic meters only, and these quantities affected energy production. "Talks are ongoing with the Iranian side to receive bigger quantities of gas", he added.

