Iraq’s Electricity Committee leaves Ministry conference, seeks Minister’s answers

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq’s Parliamentary Energy and Electricity Committee left the conference hosted by the Ministry of Electricity at the Babylon Rotana Hotel, Baghdad, to announce new projects.

The committee affirmed that it took this step to follow up on the outcomes of previous ministry conferences and assess their real-world impact.

“We have scheduled Wednesday to host Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fadhil in Parliament to question him about the outcomes of previous conferences and their impact on improving the electricity sector,” the committee added.

In related news, Fadhil previously announced the launch of new electricity production projects with a capacity of 15,000 megawatts and confirmed a 9,000-megawatt increase in the country’s energy production in 2023 and 2024.