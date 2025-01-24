Iraq's Gulf power grid project at advanced stage: Over 75% complete

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced that 75% of the Gulf power grid connection project, designed to supply the country with energy, has been completed.

A delegation headed by the Ministry's advisor, Abdul Hamza Aboud, met in Basra with Mohamed Shaikh, Deputy CEO of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Interconnection Authority, and representatives from the electricity and energy ministries of Gulf countries, the ministry stated.

"The draft energy exchange agreement with GCC countries has reached an advanced stage, with over 75% of it completed,” it confirmed.

The meeting followed up on discussions from the initial meeting in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, where the draft agreement was reviewed. "The agreement includes the construction of two 400KV high-voltage lines linking the Kuwaiti Al-Wafra station to the Al-Faw secondary station, as well as the addition of two transformers at the Al-Faw station," the ministry explained.

Notably, Iraq has long struggled with chronic power shortages, particularly during the scorching summer months when temperatures soar to 50°C. Decades of wars and sanctions severely damaged the nation's power infrastructure, leading to widespread blackouts.

In response, Baghdad is focusing on regional electricity interconnection projects to stabilize its grid. The Gulf interconnection is set to add 500 megawatts to Basra, while a separate link with Saudi Arabia will initially supply 1,000 megawatts. These efforts are crucial, but Iraq remains reliant on Iranian gas, which has been unstable.