Runaki brings round-the-clock electricity to Kurdistan's Ranya

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Runaki Project began installing 24-hour electricity systems in Ranya district, the KRG Media and Information Department revealed on Tuesday.

According to a statement, crews connected homes and businesses to the nonstop grid, bringing the service to over four million residents and replacing 3,200 private generators.

Full Regional coverage is planned by the end of 2026.

Launched in October 2024, Runaki—meaning “light” in Kurdish—aims to end power shortages, reduce pollution, and phase out diesel generators across the Kurdistan Region.

“The project has been a long-awaited dream for citizens in Kurdistan, and now it is on its way to becoming a reality,” Kurdish Minister of Electricity Kamal Khalil said earlier. “Costs will be lower than what they currently pay to generator owners.”