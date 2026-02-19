Russia: Iran heading for unprecedented escalation

Shafaq News- Moscow

Russia on Thursday warned of an “unprecedented escalation” around Iran as the United States reinforces its military presence in the Middle East.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged Tehran and other parties to “exercise restraint and prioritize diplomacy.” Russia’s Defense Ministry also confirmed that a naval corvette conducted pre-planned drills with Iran in the Gulf of Oman this week, stressing the exercises were coordinated in advance.

Hours earlier, Iran issued a Notice to Airmen announcing planned rocket launches over southern regions, a safety alert typically used to warn pilots of military activity.

The second round of indirect US-Iran nuclear talks in Geneva ended on February 17 without a breakthrough. Washington demands a complete halt to uranium enrichment, while Tehran has proposed temporary suspensions or dilution of enriched stockpiles. US officials are weighing potential financial and oil sanctions relief, though no commitments have been announced.

Axios has reported that Israel is preparing for possible escalation “within days,” as Iran faces a two-week deadline to submit what US officials described as an “acceptable” proposal. A similar deadline in June 2025 preceded US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities under Operation Midnight Hammer.

