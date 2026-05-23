Israel causes major damage to Hiram Hospital in Lebanon’s Tyre

Shafaq News- Beirut

Two Israeli air strikes hit the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, destroying two buildings and causing serious damage to the nearby Hiram Hospital, including its operating rooms, according to the hospital's administration.

Hospital management told Al-Araby television on Saturday that patients were affected by the strike, which hit the hospital's immediate vicinity. No casualties have been reported as of the time of publication.

#عاجل | كاميرا التلفزيون العربي ترصد الأضرار داخل مركز العناية المركزة في مستشفى حيرام جنوبي لبنان جراء غارة إسرائيلية pic.twitter.com/PTKHSaYc42 — التلفزيون العربي (@AlarabyTV) May 23, 2026

Israeli forces also carried out a strike on the town of Yohmor al-Shaqif and conducted a demolition in the town of Taybeh.

The Israeli Army Radio said that Hezbollah launched an armed drone that struck the vicinity of an Israeli position at Ras al-Naqoura, causing no casualties. The Israeli military confirmed it was separately investigating the fall of a drone near Kiryat Shmona in the Upper Galilee.

The strikes come as Lebanon's health sector absorbs mounting losses. Friday's attacks killed six paramedics, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. A day earlier, a strike near Tebnine Governmental Hospital in Bint Jbeil district injured nine people —seven of them hospital employees, five of them women— and caused extensive damage to the facility's emergency, intensive care, chemotherapy, and operating units, as well as ambulances, electrical systems, and staff housing.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks have killed 116 healthcare workers and injured 263 others across Lebanon, the ministry reported. The strikes have affected 147 healthcare facilities during the same period, including 16 hospitals and 31 healthcare centers. The ministry's overall toll since March 2 stands at 3,111 killed and 9,432 wounded.

Read more: Southern Lebanon counts a second toll beyond the dead: LANDS