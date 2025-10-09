Israel strikes Gaza just hours before ceasefire begins

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israeli warplanes carried out strikes across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, only hours before a ceasefire with Hamas was scheduled to take effect.

Gaza’s Civil Defense reported bombings in Gaza City and northern districts, along with artillery fire in Khan Younis, as jets flew low over camps sheltering displaced families. The enclave’s Health Ministry said the campaign has left 67,183 Palestinians dead and 169,841 wounded since October 7, 2023.

US President Donald Trump confirmed early Thursday that both parties had signed the first phase of the US-brokered peace initiative. Israeli and Arab media reported that the framework includes a full ceasefire, a phased troop withdrawal from most of Gaza, and a simultaneous exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. The opening stage reportedly involves the release of 20 hostages, followed by a gradual handover of detainees on both sides.

In a post on X, the Israeli army said it had begun repositioning units in preparation for the truce. Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir instructed commanders to ready for the hostages’ return while maintaining full alert against possible escalation, urging “sensitivity and professionalism” in carrying out the mission.

בהמשך להנחיות הדרג המדיני ובהתאם להערכת המצב, צה"ל החל בהיערכות מבצעית לקראת מימוש ההסכם ובתוך כך מבצע הכנות ונוהל קרב למעבר לקווי היערכות מותאמים בזמן הקרוב. צה"ל ממשיך להיות פרוס במרחב ולהיערך לכל התפתחות מבצעית — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 9, 2025