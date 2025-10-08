Hamas, Israel PM confirm Gaza ceasefire deal

Shafaq News – Gaza

Hamas announced on Thursday that it accepted a peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump to end the war in Gaza.

The group urged the United States and other guarantors to ensure Israel adheres to the deal and to prevent any delays in its execution.

Details of the deal remain unknown.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on X that his government will meet on October 10 to approve the agreement and begin the process of bringing home the remaining hostages.

יום גדול לישראל. אכנס מחר את הממשלה כדי לאשר את ההסכם ולהחזיר את כל חטופינו היקרים הביתה. אני מודה לחיילי צה״ל הגיבורים ולכל כוחות הביטחון שבזכות אומץ ליבם והקרבתם הגענו ליום הזה.אני מודה מעומק ליבי לנשיא טראמפ ולצוותו על התגייסותם למשימה קדושה זו של שחרור חטופינו. בעזרת… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 8, 2025

Meanwhile, Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Majed Al Ansari revealed on X that mediators had finalized all terms and implementation mechanisms for the first phase of the ceasefire agreement. He said the deal will end the war, facilitate the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and allow the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, adding that further details will be announced soon.

The mediators announce that tonight an agreement was reached on all the provisions and implementation mechanisms of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which will lead to ending the war, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and the entry of aid.… — د. ماجد محمد الأنصاري Dr. Majed Al Ansari (@majedalansari) October 8, 2025

Trump earlier confirmed that both Israel and Hamas had signed the first phase of the US-brokered peace plan.