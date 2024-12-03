President Barzani to visit France in December

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President, Nechirvan Barzani, is scheduled to visit France on December 7 to attend the reopening ceremony of Notre Dame Cathedral.

A Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that President Barzani will join several other presidents and prominent international figures at the event.

Following over five years of restoration efforts, the cathedral's revival will be marked by exclusive ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday.

On April 15, 2019, a fire erupted in the roof of Notre-Dame de Paris, the historic medieval Catholic cathedral in Paris, France. The blaze resulted in the collapse of the cathedral’s wooden spire, the destruction of most of its wooden roof, and significant damage to its upper walls.