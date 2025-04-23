After Baghdad: French FM arrives in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot arrived in Erbil to meet with senior Kurdish officials as part of his official visit to Iraq.

Safeen Dizayee, head of the Kurdistan Region’s Department of Foreign Relations, welcomed Barrot upon his arrival at Erbil International Airport.

Earlier in Baghdad, Barrot held a joint press conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, where he reaffirmed France’s commitment to Iraq’s sovereignty and called for sustained international support to bolster reconstruction and long-term stability.